The burial rite for the late Mrs Florence Kyei has been conducted with solemnity and respect, as family, friends, and loved ones gathered to bid her farewell.

Mrs Kyei, the mother of music producer and sound engineer, David Kojo Kyei alias Kaywa, passed on on his birthday on March 31.

The somber ceremony came off at her residence at Flamingo Drive, Tema Community 11 on Saturday, July 1.

She was laid in state at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Grace congregation for service after which the burial rite continued at the Presby SHS school park.

The ceremony brought together a lot of entertainers from the film and music circles.

Among the notable stars were Empress Gifty, Keche duo, Wanlov Kubolor, Timothy Bentum, Beverly Afaglo and other former signees of Kawya including Kurl Songs, Mr Drew and Lasmid.

A thanksgiving service will be held at the Presbyterian church on Sunday along with a final family gathering.



