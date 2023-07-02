Selena Gomez, the renowned American actress and singer, continues to express her love and admiration for Rema, as she sends yet another heartfelt message to him via Instagram.

The two have created a powerful impact since their collaboration on the remix of Rema’s song “Calm Down,” which has garnered an impressive 530 million views on YouTube within just nine months of its release.

With Selena Gomez’s remarkable social media following, she takes the opportunity to express her genuine appreciation to Rema for choosing her to be a part of what she believes is one of the biggest songs in the world.

As the third most followed person on Instagram, her message reflects the depth of her affection for Rema. She wrote, “This man has changed my life forever. Rema, thank you for choosing me to be a part of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever.”

Gomez shared two heartwarming photos of them embracing each other—one being the exact cover photo of their song, and the other capturing a scene from their music video.

