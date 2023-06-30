Dancehall musician Shatta Wale, has taken to social media to offer a glimpse of his highly anticipated new track, titled ‘Yvonne.’

Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding rapper Sarkodie and actress Yvonne Nelson, the artist has found inspiration in the situation and decided to leverage it for his creative expression.

In a video that has been widely shared on various social media platforms, the leader of the Shatta Movement is seen joyfully dancing to a yet-to-be-released song, repeatedly chanting the captivating chorus, ‘Yvonne.’

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale revealed that the track carries a message, aimed at empowering individuals who are often marginalized in society, often branded as belonging to the streets.

Fans and music enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the full song, which is expected to captivate audiences with its infectious Afrobeats rhythm.

Listen to the snippet of ‘Yvonne’ shared by Shatta Wale on social media below:

@shattawalegh teases a new Yvonne Nelson song ? ; says it's an anthem for street boys and girls

credit: @ iamphylxgh pic.twitter.com/mPTZvEBZuw — Da B (@ghana_high) June 30, 2023

