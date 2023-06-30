Black Meteors head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has hinted that he will make changes to his starting lineup to face Guinea tonight.

Ghana, who are on a quest to secure Olympic Games qualification, faces Guinea in a must-win final Group A game at the Grande Stade De Tanger.

Tanko made three changes to his team that faced Morocco on Tuesday after Ghana’s opening-day victory against Congo.

And after suffering a 5-1 defeat against the host country, Tanko has promised to tweak his side once again to make the Guineans.

“We have watched and studied the Guinean team, and we have different players that can make up the best starting 11 for the match. We will do some changes, and we hope these changes will help achieve our aims,” he told the press.

“We have no injury so far. We’ve had two days of rest, and we made good use of it.

“I am sure tomorrow everyone will be ready for the game,” he added.

The game is set to be played in Tangier with kickoff slated for 20:00 GMT.

