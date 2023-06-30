Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has hinted that they will devise a strategy of how they will beat Guinea and make it to the last four of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana were hoping to secure an early spot in the last four of the tournament having opened their campaign with a 3-2 win over Congo but suffered a disheartening 5-1 defeat against Morocco in their second Group A game.

The Black Meteors must win against Guinea to advance in the tournament.

Speaking ahead of the game on Friday, Tanko hinted that there would be changes in the starting lineup and further added that they will devise a plan to secure a win and advance to the next round of the tournament.

“We have a lot of different players, and we have studied Guinea’s two games. We will certainly select the best eleven that we believe can defeat Guinea,” he said at the press conference on Thursday.

“We are going to implement some changes, and we believe that these changes will assist us in achieving our goal. It is of utmost importance to us because a win will guarantee our progression to the next stage.

“We will devise a strategy to secure the victory and advance,” he added.

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 20:00GMT at the Grand Stade Tanger.

Ghana are on a quest to return to the Olympic Games that will be held in Paris next year. The last time Ghana participated in the Men’s football games at the Olympics was in Athens in 2004.

