Rapper Sarkodie has found himself at the centre of attention in a viral video that has set social media ablaze.

In the footage, Sarkodie is seen maintaining an unwavering composure as Kumasi-based rapper Jay Bahd lights up a luxurious Cubano cigar, captivating viewers and sparking online discussions.

The video, which quickly gained traction across various social media platforms, showcased Sarkodie’s ability to exude a sense of calmness, even in the midst of controversy.

As Jay Bahd confidently ignited the Cuban cigar, Sarkodie remained steady, unfazed by the smoky spectacle unfolding before him.

Sarknatives wasted no time in expressing their awe and admiration for Sarkodie’s cool demeanour, with many commending him for his ability to effortlessly steal the spotlight in any situation.

While some praised Sarkodie’s ability to embrace luxury and indulge in smoking the finer things in life, others questioned the message it conveyed and its impact on the younger generation.

Check out comments below:

MORE: