Ghanaian singer, Andrew Otoo, popularly known as Mr Drew, has confirmed that he has parted ways with record label, Highly Spiritual after his contract officially ended.

He revealed that he decided not to renew his contract to seek new opportunities.

The ‘Dw3’ hitmaker indicated that he has the blessings of his former boss.

“I’ve not left Highly Spiritual, my contract with Highly Spiritual has ended. Renewing is optional, it’s not an obligatory thing to renew.

“It’s more of moving ahead as a being or artiste, it doesn’t have anything to do with they not doing enough for me,” he noted.

“I speak to him all the time. I was at his mother’s funeral,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

The ‘Let Me Know’ crooner said he is an independent artiste now.

Mr Drew’s career officially started when he joined and became the first runner-up at the MTN Hitmaker in 2017.

After he was signed onto Highly Spiritual Music founded by music producer and engineer Kaywa.

Under the record label, he released hits like ‘S3k3’, ‘This Year’ among others, and has an album ‘Alpha’.

