The recently concluded Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) has ignited a public spat between artistes KiDi and Mr Drew over the “Collaboration of the Year” award.

The award, which went to KiDi and Stonebwoy’s song “Liqour,” has left Mr Drew openly frustrated and questioning the decision.

Mr Drew expressed his disappointment at not winning the award for his song “Case,” which featured Mophty.

He argued that, ‘Case’ had more impact in the music scene, arguing that it transformed Mophty’s career.

Mr Drew asserted that, the award should have gone to a collaboration that demonstrated such transformative impact, like his.

However, KiDi took to Twitter to shade Mr. Drew for not winning the award.

Mr Drew responded with a counter tweet, asserting that KiDi does not deserve the award.

The exchange has attracted considerable attention on social media, with fans of both artistes weighing in on the debate.