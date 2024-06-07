The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh on Friday paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II at his residence in Accra.

The visit according to the Minister forms part of his continued enhancement of relations between government and traditional leaders.

In his address, the Manhyia South Member of Parliament (MP) made allusions to the rich tapestry of cultures, traditions, and histories that make Ghana.

“Our strength, I said, lies in our unity, and our progress is rooted in the cordiality and peaceful coexistence among our diverse ethnic groups.

“I recall the affectionate relations that have existed between Asantes and Gas as buttressed, for instance by the archival document of the programme line-up on 25th July, 1946 of a durbar held by the then Ga Mantse, King Tackie Tawia II, in honour of the then Asantehene, my grandfather, Otumfuo Sir Agyeman Prempeh II at the Old Polo Ground, Accra,” he stated. NAPO as he is popularly known highlight the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s scheduled to visit the Ga Mantse on Sunday, 9th June, 2024.

He added that, the UP tradition, front-runner for the present day New Patriotic Party(NPP) was not the endeavour of a single ethnic group but a collective effort of Ghanaians from various backgrounds and so we are always reminded of the foundational principles of inclusivity and unity.

“I am grateful to His Royal Majesty for the warm reception and we shall continue to work together, embracing our differences and celebrating our commonalities, for the prosperity and well-being of all Ghanaians,” he lauded.

