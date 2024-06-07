The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has handed over an ultra-modern mosque to the Muslim community at Akwatia in the Eastern Region.

This is to boost attendance of the growing Islamic community in the town.

During a brief ceremony to commission and hand over the facility to the public, the Chief Imam urged the gathering to worship in unity and cohesion.

The mosque was built and donated to the community by a member of the Islamic community who doubles as the Presiding Member of the Denkyembuor District, Hon. Erasmus Ali.

He was speaking as the special guest at the official unveiling and handing over of a new mosque for the people of Akwatia in the Eastern Region, built by Assemblyman, Erasmus Konney Ali AKA Asanka.

In an interview with Adom News, Erasmus Ali said this is a way to give back to the society and to God.

He urged the people who will worship in the facility to adapt a culture of maintenance to protect and preserve the facility.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for the Akwatia Constituency, Henry Boakye praised the Assemblyman for such initiative and stressed the need for togetherness especially ahead of the December polls.

Hundreds of Muslims had the opportunity to worship for the first time in the ultra-modern mosque.

