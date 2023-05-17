Former President of Ghana and National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, recently shared on Twitter that he received congratulatory calls from Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu.

In his tweet, Mr Mahama expressed gratitude for their support and emphasised the importance of cooperation in building the desired future for Ghana.

The NDC primaries held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, resulted in an overwhelming victory for Mr Mahama with 98.9% of the votes (297,603 votes).

Notably, ahead of the elections, Dr Duffuor had announced his withdrawal from the race at the last minute.

Both Dr. Kwabena Duffour and Kojo Bonsu have called to congratulate me for my 98.9% victory in Saturday’s presidential primaries.



The contest is over. Cooperation is what we need to build #TheGhanaWeWant. pic.twitter.com/hHdBojfca6 — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) May 16, 2023

