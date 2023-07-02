The Deputy National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Osman Ayariga Mahama, has taken a swipe at the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for what he says is his constant attacks on the erstwhile NDC government over the government’s indebtedness to Independent Power Producers.

According to him, instead of taking responsibility and addressing the problems of the energy sector, Dr Bawumia consistently points accusing fingers at former President John Mahama just to score cheap political points.

Mr Ayariga says the NDC will no longer tolerate such conduct and will always respond in equal measure should Dr Bawumia peddle any falsehood about the former president.

Speaking in a media interview on Saturday, July 1, the Deputy NDC National Youth Organiser advised the Vice President to desist from such unhealthy politicking.

“I find it very disappointing that the Vice President, Dr Bawumia every time he decides to speak on this power generation issue, the first person he attacks is former President John Dramani Mahama claiming he signed onto take-or-pay contracts that are draining this country when he is just being dishonest.

“Most of these monies they pay have to be either for fuel or the power the Independent Power Producers have generated that government is not paying.”

He added that the depreciation of the Ghana cedi due to the NPP government’s mismanagement of the economy is also part of the increased debt stock in the energy sector.

The NPP government has repeatedly argued that the take-or-pay Power Purchasing Agreements (PPA) signed by the erstwhile Mahama administration are tantamount to causing financial loss to the state.

But the NDC has refuted this claim vehemently, to the point of recently condemning a World Bank official in Ghana who somewhat reiterated the NPP’s claim.

The young NDC politician was speaking on the Independent Power Producers’ recent threat to shutdown their plants over government’s indebtedness to them.

The Chamber of Independent Power Producers on Thursday, June 29 directed its members to cut supply to the national grid from July 1.

Members of the Chamber include Sunon Asogli, Cenpower, Karpowership, AKSA, Twin City Energy and CENIT.

Independent power producers play a significant role in Ghana’s energy sector, controlling 47 percent of the country’s total power generation mix and contributing 67 percent of Ghana’s thermal power.

As of May 2021, the six enterprises collectively claim an outstanding debt of approximately $1.73 billion, with the debt dating back to January 2021.

However, they suspended the threat after holding fruitful engagements with the Electricity of Ghana (ECG).

To this end, the IPPs have agreed to keep operating their power plants after July 1, 2023.