Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual record label is on the verge of losing it’s popularity as another top artiste, Lasmid, takes a bow.

The exit was confirmed by Kawya himself during a brief discussion on ShowTym with Andy Dosty on Sunday.

He hinted that some internal issues fueled the decision, and despite the back and forth conversations they had, Lasmid’s mind was made up.

“The conversation with Lasmid has been a back and forth but it was way before VGMA. He started trumpeting ‘I want to go, I want to go’ a long time ago. There is a back story but I wouldn’t wanna make it public,” he said.

Kawya, however, assured fans that at the right time, the entire truth would be spilled to bring clarity to the whole messy saga.

After four years, Lasmid is the second artiste to part ways with the label in a span of few weeks.

His decision comes shortly after colleague Mr Drew took his exit after the end of his contract to explore new opportunities.

The record label started in 2017 with big names including Kurl Songs, Yaw Berk, Krymi and King Maaga, all have since exited.

RELATED