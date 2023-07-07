The Founder of 3Music Networks, Baba Sadiq, has waded into the issue of Lasmid’s exit from Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual Music record label.

He told Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Twitter Spaces that it was not a good move for Kaywa to have opted for the deal he had with Lasmid after the artiste’s MTN Hitmaker win in 2019.

“It was also not a good one [deal] for Kaywa to opt for,” he said.

He, however, added that a lot of talents are harnessed in a similar manner – where the talent managers have faith in them, groom them till they make it.

“I think that he may have gone in for it based on a certain faith that he had in the artiste,” he noted.

Kaywa recently revealed he did not have a contract with Lasmid. At the time he wanted to officially sign him, Lasmid, through his Nigeria lawyer made some demands that he could not fulfil so they had to part ways.

Kaywa added that after taking a couple of years to push Lasmid’s craft, he luckily got his first hit, Friday Night which was his fourth song under the label.

It was after his second hit, Running that he decided to part ways with the label.

“If I begin to talk about what the investment is, you would know that we really went deep. Had a conversation with him and then we had to move to our next level. Then suddenly the conversation we had was sealed, was not written, but it was sealed with understanding both of us with evidence. Suddenly the narrative changes because now he’s become big and he’s been influenced by seeing people in our circle,” Kaywa told KMJ on Prime Morning.

Sadiq, on Joy Entertainment Unpacked on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, said issues like this have caused a lot of people to lose interest in investing in the creative industry.

“In the market here it is almost a thankless job because a lot of investors are not really looking into industry. Because some of them that even have access to cash will tell you that that $ 200,000 money they want to invest in you if he turn it around in a Forex, he’s probably going to make so much more within a short time,” he noted.

In the meantime, Kaywa has said in an interview on Hitz FM that though he owns the masters of the songs he produced for his artistes, they can perform them.

