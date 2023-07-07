Ghanaian music sensations, Samini and Kofi Kinaata, are scheduled to grace the stage today at the newly revamped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra.

The park, which was officially commissioned this week, is set to host an unforgettable concert featuring these talented artistes among others at 8pm on July 7, 2023.

Taking to Twitter, Samini and Kofi Kinaata have enthusiastically urged their fans to anticipate a remarkable experience that will leave a lasting impact.

During an interview on Daybreak Hitz with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, the duo confirmed their participation in the show and expressed their excitement about the upcoming event, emphasising that it will be a night to remember.

They also took the opportunity to pay tribute to Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah, pledging to honour his legacy through their exceptional performances.

Samini, who regards the concert as a family affair due to his mentorship of Kofi Kinaata, shared his sentiments on Instagram.

On the other hand, Kofi Kinaata, well-known for his songwriting prowess, encouraged his fans to attend the event in large numbers, announcing, “This Friday at the new Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park… Re-Ignition Concert! 🔥🔥 #TeamMooove.”

Situated on the coastal outskirts of Accra, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park is located on the former British colonial Polo Grounds, where Dr Kwame Nkrumah famously proclaimed Ghana’s independence.

Initially constructed in 1990 by the late Head of State, Jerry John Rawlings, the park serves as a testament to Ghana’s rich heritage and was opened to the public in 1992.

Over the years, the park has attracted visitors from all corners of the globe, with an annual count of approximately 98,000 individuals who come to pay homage to Ghana’s first President and gain insights into his life and legacy.

As one of the top 10 most visited sites in the country, the park holds significant cultural and historical value. Its recent revitalization has sparked a buzz, with hopes of attracting over a million visitors worldwide, eager to experience its renewed splendor.

MORE: