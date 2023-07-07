The National Food Suppliers Association has distanced itself from one Benitos Amedome who parades himself as a convenor, stating unequivocally that this said individual has no affiliation with the Association whatsoever.

In a press statement, it said Mr Amedome has no mandate from the association and that his activities they described as skewed operations should be handled with all the contempt it deserves.

The clarity comes at the back of some narratives the said convenor is putting out about debts owed the association by the National Buffer Stock.

“It is worthy of note that the National Food Suppliers Association was constituted, in partnership with the National Buffer Stock to keep the fundamental objective of assisting and contributing to government’s flagship program, the Free Senior High School.

“It must be indicated that, although the Buffer Stock owes the National Food Suppliers Association, there have been peaceful engagements with the Buffer Stock and the Ministry Finance on how to resolve the matter and settle the debt owed.

It is, therefore, surprising to see this individual parading himself as convener of the association, crying more than the bereaved, despite not being one of those owed by the Buffer Stock in the ongoing subject matter.”

The Food Suppliers Association alleged that the said convenor is a ploy of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who has been allegedly tasked to mislead the public in an attempt to politicize an ongoing monetary issue between the government and the association.

The Association said their checks proved that Mr Amedome has contested in two elections on the ticket of the NDC in the Volta Region and has overtime proven through his actions that he is only doing the bidding of his party in attempt to score political points.

In view of this, the National Food Suppliers has distanced itself from the activities of Benitos Amedome.

Find attached press statement below: