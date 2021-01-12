Producer Kaywa says though singer Yaw Berk dented his image and brand when he lied about his Highly Spiritual Music record label, he has forgiven him.

According to him, he is happy that the truth is finally out after he struggled earlier to counter accusations that were directed at him by his former-signed-artiste.

I forgave him before he went around doing that. Who are we not to forgive? I have forgiven him and I know God has forgiven him too, Kaywa told Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz show, monitored by Adomonline.com.

Yaw Berk on August 30, 2019, said Kaywa never made time for him although they inked a contract, adding that, he never had a copy and never felt like he was being managed.

According to Yaw Berk, in about two years, just two of his songs were released under the label, the reason he wanted out.

In another report, Yaw Berk alleged that he was forced out of Kaywa’s studio, which he had then made his home because it was infested with bed bugs.

Fast forward, Yaw Berk has finally come out to apologise revealing that two top industry players urged him on thereby using him for their interest.

But Kaywa, reacting to it said, he can forgive him but working with him again cannot be guaranteed.

Do you think if he was doing well, he will go on this tangent. He said he was successful and doing well and he will look for the money … success doesn’t mean money but rather showing gratitude…

I am not sure about working with him and I think I should be respected in that area so we can move on from there.

People like Kojo Antwi and the rest were so worried. Kojo Antwi didn’t even want to come to my studio due to his bed bugs statement.

Let’s support each other than trying to bring ourselves down. He lied that I stole his songs and that affected my family. I put my money into his career… all I am saying is … Let’s love each other, he said.