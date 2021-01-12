Member of Parliament (MP) for Yapei Kusawgu constituency, John Jinapor, has revealed that his brother, Abu Jinapor gave him a tough competition in the 2020 election.

According to the former Deputy Energy Minister, though they contested the parliamentary seat in different regions, his brother’s performance was unmatched.

He indicated he had a tough time in his campaign due to the lack of resources compared to his brother who had more than enough.

“Abu really displayed in Damango. He did a lot of work and made sure he pushed development to the area,” he said.

Mr Jinapor made the disclosure on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, adding that most people expected him to also replicate his brother’s efforts in his constituency.

“People really looked up to me and wondered why I was not doing what he did but the truth is I didn’t have that many reasons and so I suffered in my campaign,” he added.

Abu Jinapor, who is a former Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency, won the Damongo constituency of the Savannah Region in a fierce contest against the NDC’s Adam Mutawakilu.

The legal practitioner polled 15,671 votes to defeat the incumbent who polled 13,330 votes.