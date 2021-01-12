A fire outbreak at a warehouse at the Suame Magazine in Kumasi on Tuesday morning destroyed goods worth thousands of cedis.

The cause of the fire, which has affected goods stored in the warehouse, is immediately not known.

Fire tenders are at the scene battling the fire.

Mainly affected by the fire outbreak are vehicle spare parts which were stored in the warehouse.

Personnel from the National Disaster Management Organisation and Ghana Police Service are also at the scene to help control the inferno and protect lives and property.



No casualties have been recorded so far.