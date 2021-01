The family of a bride-to-be, Nji Petra, cannot control itself over her death barely three days to her wedding.

Miss Nji is reported to have lost her life in a tragic accident which left the vehicle completely damaged. .

The deceased of Cameroonian descent was set to tie the knot with one Isbias Forsack on Saturday, January 15, 2021.

Photos of the accident vehicle and wedding invitation have since popped up online.

Watch the photos below: