A Ghanaian nurse, known as Suuk Mouricia, has reportedly passed away under the most painful circumstances. Miss Mouricia, who worked at the Tamale West Hospital, was run over by a tipper truck while going to work. According to The Ghana Nurse, a Facebook page with updates about Ghanaian nurses, she was on her way for night duty went the unfortunate incident happened.

The incident is reported to have happened on the evening of Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Later information YEN.com.gh has come across concerning her passing indicates that she worked at the children’s ward.

Following the news of her death, many of her colleagues, friends, and other people who knew her have been left heartbroken.

