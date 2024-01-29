Emmanuel Bossu Kule Arhin, a former manager of singer Sista Afia has called out Fancy Gadam, after the latter recently explained why he did not perform at Afia’s Tamale show about two years ago.

The show held on May 14, 2022 at the Tamale Sports Stadium had low turnout after Fancy Gadam failed withdrew from the bill.

According to Bossu Kule who claims was privy to the negotiations, Fancy’s account is riddled with untruth.

Fancy Gadam told Majority Radio in Tamale that the agreement with Sista Afia was reached only one week prior to the event.

“Sista Afia didn’t approach us. Someone called and said he wanted to do a show with me and her. We charged GH¢100,000. Then she called herself, wanting me to help her, so I took GH¢50,000 per artiste-to-artiste agreement, meaning half of the initial fee” he said.

Fancy Gadam further noted that the timing of the event was also not favourable. He said because the date was closer to Ramadan, they needed to postpone it so they would have ample time for promotion.

“We needed time to promote the show. Timing was the main issue and it was Ramadan. We are all Muslims and fasting so they will not want to attend,” Fancy Gadam explained.

Owing to this, the ‘Total Cheat’ hitmaker said he did not attend the event even though he had been paid a week earlier.

“I didn’t want to dent my reputation. The timing was the main thing,” Fancy said.

Bossu Kule’s account

In a Facebook post [which has since been deleted], the former manager of Sista Afia shot down Fancy’s argument about timing indicating that Afia had to postpone her show three months ahead because of Fancy Gadam’s excuses.

Describing Fancy’s comments as lies he also chided the musician for inconsistencies in his account of the amount charged.

Sista Afia’s disappointment

Sista Afia has expressed her disappointment in Fancy Gadam in interviews, especially ignoring all her calls.

According to her, Fancy Gadam is yet to explained to her personally what really happened, let alone render an apology to her or her team for the no-show.’

She described the incident as an embarrassing situation which could have been easily managed.

MORE: