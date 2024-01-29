Parliamentary aspirant, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah has reacted to a purported video circulating on social media indicating that her contender, Hon. Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama has been elected as parliamentary candidate for the Yendi Constituency after the January 27 New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

In a press release on January 28, 2024, Hajia Abibata clarified that election in the constituency was fiercely disrupted after some Electoral Commission (EC) officials tried to manipulate the figures in favor of the incumbent MP, Aliu Mahama.

This led to violent attacks from party members who ended up destroying the ballot papers.

The aspirant stated that, the situation is under review adding that the circulating video should be fully disregarded.

Hajia Abibata further called for calm and peace among party members until an official decision is reached.

Full statement below:

