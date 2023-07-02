Gospel sensation Nana Osei, known also as Nacee, has narrated how he learned the English language since he did not continue his education after Junior High School (JHS), at which stage he could not speak the language.

After completing JHS at Gomoa Ogua in the Bono East Region, he moved to stay with a relative in Accra, specifically at Dansoman, which he said was an elite-dominated area.

Unfortunately, he was the only person who was unable to speak English among all the children within the community, and could not continue to senior high school due to financial challenges.

He said, “When they’re talking, I just look at their faces. I had a friend also called Nana Osei who helped translate into Twi for me to understand, so I didn’t feel very intimidated because of him.”

However, becoming a born again Christian changed the narrative because he gradually learned the British language by listening to recorded sermons of his pastor, as he was the one in charge of that.

The pastor preached in English and always interpreted in the Akan language. Talented and determined as he was, he grabbed the opportunity by consistently play and listen to them each time he worked on the videos.

“During those times, we do one service, then the numbers are kind of huge, so they do preaching and interpretation. I’m the one that will record the cassette and take it home, duplicate it, and bring it back to the church a week after.

“So, when I’m duplicating the cassette, I’ll be playing it from beginning to the end. I hear the pastor preach in English and translate in Twi. That’s how I learned my English,” he narrated to Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning.

He never continued his education, although he developed an interest in enrolling in music school, which he never got the chance to do due to family issues.

Nacee is now fluent in English and is currently one of the best gospel musicians in Ghana with numerous hit songs, including the current most talked about gospel song, ‘Aseda,’ ‘Efata Wo,’ ‘Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze,’ and Mpaebo (Prayer),’ among others.

Due to his shortcomings in education, he has urged the government to pay attention to schools in deprived communities and provide them with equal tuition like their counterparts in urban areas to enable all children to acquire the same knowledge and skills.

While he was out of school, he never stayed idle at home. He helped people record their songs since that has been his passion growing up.

Replying to the question of whether he knew he would be a musician one day, he said, “I knew from day one because I used to stage my own concert in the village and I took corn as the gate fee. After taking them, I pack them into a sack, sell them, and give them to my auntie.”

The multi-talented Nacee further revealed that he learned how to play instruments by watching what others did and practising afterwards. “If I see you playing, I’ll just watch you once or twice. If you’re not there the next time, I’ll find my way there and start practising myself.”

Though he is a gospel musician, he said his biggest break in music was a secular song, ‘Sekina,’ by Highlife music duo Antwi ne Antwi.