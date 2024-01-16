Ghanaian artiste, Sista Afia has expressed her disappointment and hurt in fellow artiste Fancy Gadam following his no-show at her recent concert in Tamale.

In an interview, Sista Afia shared how she planned her concert and made attempts to collaborate with Fancy Gadam and Macasio, two prominent figures in the Tamale music scene known for their ‘beef’.

Despite the existing tension, Sista Afia reached out to both artists to ensure a successful collaboration. But, Macasio pulled out since he had a similar show he had been billed for.

Sista Afia said her management reached out to Fancy and his team to have him on board, which he charged an outrageous amount of GH¢100,000.

Upon further negotiations, she said the price was beat down to half and Fancy agreed to show up.

On the event day, Fancy Gadam failed to show up and all calls made to him and his management have since been ignored, which affected the success of the show.

“Fancy and Macasio are the fans favorite in Tamale and without any of them at your show, nobody is gonna leave their house. The attendance was poor and I felt I was sabotaged. He was very close to me, I know him personally so I was obviously affected by what he did. The amount he charged me his fellow artiste is outrageous, but my team were ready to pay immediately, but he just decided not to come”.

According to her, Fancy has yet to extend an apology to her or her team and render an explanation for the no-show.

She lamented the incident, labelling it as embarrassing situation which could have been avoided.

For a country screaming peace in the creative arts industry, Sista Afia opined such attitude should not be tolerated.