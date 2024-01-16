The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has announced plans to utilise technology for road management and safety enforcement throughout the country.

Speaking to JoyNews, the Director-General of NRSA, David Osafo Adonteng attributed the consistent reduction in road crashes over the last three years to their various campaigns aimed at sensitising the public on road safety.

“This year, Ghana is going to see a lot of technology deployed for road safety management. For example, the police are coming up with what we call the traffictech. You are going to see fewer policemen on the road. Rather, you are going to see cameras being deployed in vehicles and also fixed along the roads to be monitoring the roads 24/7,” he stated.

Mr Adonteng explained that electronic means would be used to detect road users, especially drivers, who violate traffic laws.

Subsequently, the NRSA Director-General emphasised that tickets and notices would be issued to drivers and individuals who flout road traffic laws, stating that they would be required to pay penalties or fines.

Mr Adonteng highlighted the authority’s reliance on technology to maintain order on major roads across the country.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has rolled out an automated system to enhance the safety of drivers and enforce adherence to road traffic regulations.

The system known as Traffictech-GH, uses cameras and sensors to capture images and videos of vehicles that would disregard road traffic laws.