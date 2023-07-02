Budding Afrobeats sensation, Olivetheboy, has been named in an official Chartmetrics list as the most streamed Ghanaian artiste for the first half of the year 2023.

High profile acts King Promise and Stonebwoy were all announced in the list, while Black Sheriff, Gyakie and KiDi were perhaps the most unfortunate to miss out in the Top 5, according to the report.

The report compiled by renowned music data analytics giants, Chartmetrics and Soundcharts, observed streaming metrics from January to June 2023 for Ghanaian musicians and their songs across five different streaming platforms: Spotify, Audiomack, Tiktok, Boomplay and YouTube.

King Promise’s Terminator and Into the future by Stonebwoy have all been rightly recognised, but perhaps the biggest shock remains the ousting of culture royalty, Black Sheriff, Gyakie, and multiple award-winning singer KiDi by the 20-year old rookie Olivetheboy.

Olivetheboy shot into the limelight in May 2023 after debuting the hit single, Goodsin, currently the most Shazamed song in Ghana and Nigeria.

The single is also the fastest Ghanaian song by a rookie to reach 10 million digital streams after blowing up on Tiktok following a challenge started by entertainer and influencer, Endurance Grand.

Goodsin by Olivetheboy, according to Chartmetrics, is the longest trend for a Ghanaian song on Tiktok (2023), most streamed Ghanaian song of 2023, and most charted, peaking #1 on several major music charts on the continent.

These feats have been judged to be worth the weight in gold, confirming Olivetheboy as the Chartmetric foremost ranked Ghanaian artiste in 2023.