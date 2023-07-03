Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong and her husband, Dr. Daniel Oluwatobi Sanni, showed their support for Miss Ghana 2020 winner, Monique Mawulawe, who recently launched her own clothing brand called Lawe Fashion.

They made a grand entrance at the event on July 1st, 2023, radiating elegance and style.

Dr. Daniel Oluwatobi Sanni surprised his famous wife, who is also a renowned style influencer, with a stunning outfit valued at $7000.

This extravagant gesture showcased his deep love and admiration for his wife, leaving no expense spared to ensure she looked and felt extraordinary on this special occasion.

The event itself was filled with stars, including Ghanaian style icon Zynnell Zuh, who couldn’t contain her amazement at Rebecca Acheampong’s chosen dress.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Zynnell praised the ensemble, acknowledging its exquisite design and how it perfectly complemented Becca’s charismatic personality.

