The Seikwa-Sampa road, spanning approximately 25 kilometers and located in the Jaman North District, has become a cause for concern among drivers and passengers.

The road’s current condition is in a state of disrepair, posing numerous dangers to those who rely on it for transportation.

Of particular concern is the impact on the transportation of agricultural goods such as yam, cassava, cashew, and other crops. The poor state of the road makes it increasingly difficult for drivers to navigate, especially during the rainy season when the situation worsens.

Smaller vehicles are particularly affected, exacerbating the challenges faced by both drivers and passengers.

Adding to the frustration is the fact that a contractor was assigned to address the road’s issues but seemingly abandoned the project for the past two years, leaving the road in a state of neglect without any clear explanation.

Commuters who spoke to Adom News expressed their disappointment in the government’s overall approach to road infrastructure in the Tain District.

They called on the government to take immediate action to rectify the situation and improve the road conditions for the safety and convenience of all road users.