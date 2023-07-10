

A former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Millison Narh, has died.

He died after a short illness in the U.S.A.

Mr Narh retired from the BoG as a Deputy Governor in 2017. He was Deputy Governor from July 2009.

During his tenure, Mr Narh once acted as the Governor of the BoG, following a decision by Dr Henry Kofi Wampah to take early retirement, four months before the end of his term on August 5, 2016.

Prior to that, he was appointed the second Deputy Governor on July 20, 2009, a post he held until his promotion to become the First Deputy of the Bank in 2013.

He was also a Member of Corporate Governance Committee, Member of Strategic Planning and Budget Committee, Member of Monetary Policy Committee and Member of Human Resource, Governance & Legal Committee.

Between 2001 and 2002, he was the internal auditor of the Bank of Ghana.

