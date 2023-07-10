Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste, Samini, says being on stage after three and a half years feels different and exciting.

The ‘My Own’ crooner who was at the re-ignition concert at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum explained that the event marks his first appearance on stage ever since he completed the Ghana Institute of Public Administration (GIMPA).

He told Joy Prime’s IB that it is a good way to come back.

“It felt great, it’s a good way to come back, it’s a good way to get started again after a three-and-a-half-year break of active music,” he said.

The singer also emphasised that while in school he did his best to ‘keep his fans at bay’ with some new songs but says it was not “a walk through the park.”

“Even while I was in school I tried to keep my fans engaged but it was a really difficult task concentrating on both, so now that I know that school is behind me and I am graduating in a few weeks, it’s a different feeling when I am on stage performing and you know that you don’t have to prepare for class the next morning or login into anything online or you don’t have to check what’s on your time table and all of that. It was really a nice feeling, it felt different after a very long time”.

Samini who enrolled in GIMPA to study business and was also the President for the Student Representative Council (SRC) will be graduating on July 28, 2023.

The artiste says he is set for a new album.

