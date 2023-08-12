It has emerged that 60% of customers of the defunct gold trading company, Menzgold, are ineligible for payment after validation processes.

According to the company, the claims submitted by this number were fraught with several defects following a call made on July 30, 2023.

This was contained in a statement issued by the chief executive officer (CEO), Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1.

The defects, according to Menzgold, included irregularities or inconsistencies in the records on the face of the documents, fake (fraudulent) supporting documents, and fake authorised signatures, among others.

However, the affected customers have up to September 14, to cross-check and rectify their records.

The company has said payment to fully validated customers is expected to commence on October 20, 2023.

“We entreat confident Customers to acquire a ‘Menzgold Traders Transactions Status Verification Access Card’ from Payboy Company Limited and/or any of its underlisted agents for a Personal Identification Number (PIN), to be utilized to digitally verify one’s transaction claim eligibility or otherwise,” the statement noted.

