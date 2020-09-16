The Ghana Education Service (GES) has given a nod for qualified trainee teachers who completed Colleges of Education in 2019 to be recruited.

Applications from graduates will be considered if they meet all the requirements of completing school a year ago, with no outstanding exam or referrals.

The applicants must have completed the mandatory national service and passed their licensure examination.

Interested applicants are required to complete an online form available on GES official website on or before October 30.

