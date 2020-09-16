Four persons, arrested in connection with the murder of Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, a senior law lecturer at the University of Ghana, have been charged with murder.

They are Christian Pobee, James Nana Womba, Isaac Botchwey, and Adams Mensah Mansur.

These individuals are persons who rendered services as cleaners and gardeners at the residence of the deceased lecturer.

Prof Benneh was allegedly murdered at his Adjirigano mansion in Accra.

According to his colleague at the Faculty, Dr Poku Adusei, the academic was “murdered” in the same fashion as the late Abuakwa North Member of Parliament, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu.

“It appears to be an act perpetuated about three days ago [Thursday], but it was just discovered this morning,” he said of the unfortunate incident.

Police picked up the body of Prof Benneh, who lived alone, from his home on Saturday morning.

Court documents sighted by JOYNEWS filed at the Kaneshie District Court revealed Prof Benneh was found dead with a rag in his mouth with his hands and legs tied with a rope.

Lawyers for two of the accused persons are already challenging the work done by the police investigators. A member of the legal team, Robert Sumaa, on Wednesday told the court the prosecutors have failed to show how the accused persons are connected to the crime.

He urged the court to grant them bail insisting despite being saddened by the death of the lecturer, the police must carry out thorough investigations.

State prosecutors opposed the bail application saying investigations had just commenced and the application was premature.

The court, presided over by Eleanor Botwe, denied the accused persons bail. The case has been adjourned to September 30.