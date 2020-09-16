A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said former President John Mahama has nothing good to offer Ghanaians.

According to Nana Akomea, the opposition National Democratic Congress flagbearer is the worse leader in the 4th Republic.

Justifying his claim on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, the NPP man said Mr Mahama’s government retrogressed Ghana’s progress.

His gargantuan defeat in the 2016 general election, he stated, is a vote of no confidence.

“Which President in the Fourth Republic has lost an election by 10 percentage points if not Mahama? Former Presidents Rawlings and Kufuor lost their elections by less than two percent. Losing one million votes shows he [Mahama] is the worse in the 4th Republic,” Mr Akomea stressed.

Ahead of the December polls, the Managing Director of State Transport Company urged Ghanaians to retire Mr Mahama since “he has proven to be incompetent even in opposition.”

The only way to consolidate the gains made under the NPP, Mr Akomea said is by retaining President Nana Akufo-Addo for another term in office.