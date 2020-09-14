A team from the police Criminal investigations Department (CID) has cordoned the East Legon residence of the University of Ghana law lecturer, Professor Yaw Benneh, who was murdered by unknown assailants over the weekend.

The about 25-member team, led by the Director of CID, Den Yeboah, visited the house Monday morning for detailed forensic examination.

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Regional Police Command has picked up four persons in connection with the murder of Prof Benneh.

The four, who are reportedly being interrogated by the police, are domestic workers at the deceased’s residence at Adjirigano in Accra.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Command, Effia Tenge, the four “have come under suspicion” after the incident.

Below are some photos:

UG law lecturer’s murder: Police storm residence

