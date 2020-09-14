Residents of Awutu Kwao Bondzie near Kasoa in the Central region are living in fear after land guards invaded the town.

About 10 persons, identified as the ‘Ninja’ land guards, were said to have stormed a chief’s palace and started firing gunshots.

The men, who were on motorbikes, forced the chief to take to his heel, abandoning all staff and property.

After successfully instilling fear in the palace members, the group proceeded to the Asafoatse of the land, Francis Quarshie and meted similar treatment to him.

A witness, speaking to Adom News, said the group asked of the landlord, and before he could respond, a hefty slap, coupled with series of beatings left him on the floor.

Meeting the absence of their target, the ‘ninja’ land guards vandalised his building and vehicle, injuring some tenants in the process.

One person received a gunshot wound while another was inflicted with cutlass wounds during the scuffle.

Wife of Asafoatse, Princess Nyarko, said the group threatened to kill her and her husband or set the whole house ablaze if they come for the second time.

The residents are, thus, appealing to the Inspector General of Police to come to their aid and arrest the criminals.