Senior lecturer of Law at the University of Ghana, Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, has reportedly been murdered at his home in Accra.

According to his colleague at the Faculty, Dr Poku Adusei, the academic was “murdered” in the same fashion as the late Abuakwa North Member of Parliament, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu.

“It appears to be an act perpetuated about three days ago [Thursday], but it was just discovered this morning,” he said of the unfortunate incident at late Prof Benneh’s Adjirigano mansion.

Police picked up the body of Prof Benneh who lives alone from his home on Saturday morning.

According to reports, there was no sign of a break-in or forced entry at the Adjirgano mansion.

Isaac Botchway, who claims to be Prof Benneh’s houseboy, told journalists that he last saw his employer at about 8 pm on Thursday.

He said the deceased usually call him whenever he needed him to do something on his behalf.

“I called him the next day [Friday], but he did not respond. The gardener came to work this morning [Saturday] and when he did not find any sign of him, he knocked at his door but there was no response,” the houseboy said.

He said the gardener then went to inform the academic’s sister who lives a stone throw from the Adjirgano mansion.

Together with her, they got a carpenter to force the door open and found Prof Benneh dead.

The deceased’s hands and legs were all tied in a pool of blood between the bedroom and the living room.

According to Mr Botchway, it was clear there was a struggle between Prof Benneh and his assailant before he was killed.

He said although the crime scene has been cleaned, there were spatters of blood on the floor which suggested a struggle.

According to reports, the family suspects foul play as the deceased’s cousin, Anthony Konadu, 78, was stabbed and killed by unknown assailants on June 13, this year.

The owner of Coconut Guest House at Adiebeba in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi was stabbed in the presence of a receptionist by his attackers who stormed the place at about 11 p.m.

He died shortly upon arrival at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The late Prof Benneh visited the scene of the crime when the incident occurred.

Biography of late Prof. Benneh

Prof Benneh is a senior lecturer with the Faculty of Law at University of Ghana, Legon.

He earned both his M.Litt and LL.M (International Law Option) from University of Cambridge in the United Kindgom.

He holds a postgraduate Certificate in International and Comparative Law from University of Leiden.

He earned his LL.B with Second Class Upper from University of Ghana. Mr Benneh has enormous consulting experience and has published extensively.

Source: myjoyonline.com