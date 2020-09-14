Kumawood actor, Oteele, has recounted some heartbreaking comments he heard after tying the knot with his long time girlfriend, Gifty Nana Afriyie.

The plus-size actor, born Stephen Mawunyo, who is married to a slim wife, has disclosed some fears people expressed after the marriage.



According to him, he was told on several occasions that he will kill his wife if he sleeps on her during sexual intercourse.

According to him, those comments were less of his worries because he knew the best way to go when it comes to sexual activities.

“Some even said I will kill my wife if I sleep on her but that made me feel they don’t know how to have sex with a lady because you don’t just sleep on her; you need to be romantic,” he lectured in an interview on the Delay Show.



He said his wife is happy with him and that is the most important thing to him.

“My wife is okay and when people make these comments, she laughs and says ‘you don’t know what is inside this man.’ My wife would have left me long ago if I’m unable to satisfy her in bed,” he bragged.



