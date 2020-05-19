Kumawood actor, Stephen Mawunyo, popularly known as Oteele has expressed joy he celebrates his first marriage anniversary.

Monday, May 18, 2020, marked exactly one year since Oteele got married to his long time girlfriend, Nana Afriyie Gifty.

To celebrate the occasion, Oteele has taken to social media to release beautiful photos of their wedding.

The photos have a happy-go-gay Oteele and his wife, Gifty, dressed in beautiful Ghanaian Kente.

Oteele captioned the photos with the words, “glory be to almighty God [because] today is one year after marriage.”