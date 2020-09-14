Former President John Dramani Mahama has commiserated with family, friends and well-wishers of the late University of Ghana law lecturer, Professor Yaw Benneh, who was gruesomely murdered in his residence in Accra.

He said he was devastated by the news and has charged law enforcement agencies to take swift actions to bring perpetrators to book.

In a post on Facebook dated September 9, 2020, Mr Mahama wrote: “I’m devastated by news of the gruesome murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh of the University of Ghana. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, the Legon and legal fraternity.”

Prof Benneh is said to have been murdered in his Adjiriganor residence at East Legon. His mutilated body was found on Saturday morning.

His legs and arms were tied and his body was found between his living room and bedroom.