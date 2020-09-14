Reigning Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene, has reiterated the positive effect the gospel of God has had on his music career and finances.

Revealing more details on how he funds his music, he said he gets a lot of financial support from the church.

He said since he gave a spirit-filled rendition in the studios of Hitz FM some years ago, the gospel masses recognised him as one of their own and have been supportive ever since.

“The church really supports me, I think this Artiste of the Year award came from the gospel masses. The numbers started from Adom Praise and after that worship people got time to listen to my songs,” he noted.

The warm reception from fans after ‘Wish me Well’ track, he added, made him realise he had to do more for the majority of his fans who love the gospel field.

“I was in church last week and the reception was amazing. When I was shooting for a song last week, most people stayed after church to shoot with me because they were excited Kuami Eugene was with them,” he said on Hitz FM’s ‘This is Gospel’.

To that effect, he has released another gospel song with Obaapa Christy, of which he is expecting to win a gospel category award.



