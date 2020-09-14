Asamoah Gyan’s hope of making a return to the Black Stars has been left in doubt after Andre Ayew was maintained as the captain.

He lost his captaincy title ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] in Egypt to Andre Ayew under the watch of Kwesi Appiah as the coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The former Sunderland and Al Ain forward announced his decision to retire from the national team but rescinded his decision after President Nana Akufo-Addo intervened.

However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Sunday, September 14, announced that Andre Ayew has been retained as the captain of the team.

Thomas Partey and Goalkeeper Richard Ofori will serve as the 1st and 2nd vice captains.

“The technical team of the senior national team, the Black Stars, upon a broad consultation, has maintained Andre Ayew as Captain of the side,” a statement by the GFA said.

“The Swansea City attacker, who led Ghana to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, maintains his position as leader of the team despite changes at the technical realm of the senior national team.

“In a related development, Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid has been appointed as 1st Vice-Captain while Richard Ofori steps in as 2nd Vice-Captain.

“The trio will lead the team as the Black Stars go through the remaining Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers as well as the qualifying games for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and subsequent tournaments,” the statement added.

Gyan has not been part of the Black Stars since the Afcon in Egypt.

He was axed in C.K. Akonnor’s maiden call up but it is unknown if he would be handed a call up ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualification against Sudan in October.

Gyan remains the country’s top goalscorer with 51 goals and Africa’s highest goal scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup.