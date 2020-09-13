The Greater Accra Regional Police has picked up four persons in connection with the murder of Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, a senior Law lecturer at the University of Ghana.

The suspects are two cleaners, Christian Pobee, 32, James Nana Womba, 26, a househelp, Isaac Botchwey, 41, and a gardener, Adams Mensah Mansur, 52.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge, in an interview confirmed on Adom News Sunday.

“Currently a team of investigators including the Crime Scene management team from the CID has begun investigations and is undertaking thorough crime scene reconstruction analysis to help the police clear headway into the unfortunate incident,” she said.

She further added that police will readily inform the public about any development which will not jeopardise the investigations.

Prof Benneh was allegedly murdered at his Adjirigano mansion in Accra.

According to his colleague at the Faculty, Dr Poku Adusei, the academic was “murdered” in the same fashion as the late Abuakwa North Member of Parliament, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu.

“It appears to be an act perpetuated about three days ago [Thursday], but it was just discovered this morning,” he said of the unfortunate incident.

Police picked up the body of Prof Benneh who lives alone from his home on Saturday morning.