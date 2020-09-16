Ex-girlfriend of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Michy, says there are changes in personalities of men when they make more money.

According to her, many men are more humble when they have less money or opportunities.

Speaking to Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku show, she explained that men at that stage listen to counsel and pay attention when needed.

Michy was responding to a question about how different Shatta Wale was prior to and after fame.

MORE:

She stated that although there had been a change she understands that it is a natural way of life.

Michy explained that “money changes people but not necessarily in a bad way.”

She said that regardless of the differences in personality, she did not want to change Shatta Wale from the man he is.

This, she added, was one of the reasons why she broke up with him in January 2019.

“Everyone likes him the way he is so let him enjoy his life the way he wants,” Michy added.