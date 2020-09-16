Sensational singer, Olamide Adedeji, popularly referred to as Olamide, has sent social media into frenzy with the news of him splashing a whooping sum of $700,000 dollars on a Lamborghini Aventador.

According to online reports, the famous rapper did not make any announcement upon taking delivery of the car.

However, Olamide has been spotted cruising around town with his latest whip.

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to congratulate and commend the father of two for his “lowkey” lifestyle and for not making any official “noise” about it on his social media handles.

Read some reactions below:

Oam_stevenero wrote: “Olamide and Wizkid.. the most low-key and mature nigerian music artistes I respect so much.. no be dawan wey dey shout para para like oshodi agbero..”

Domingo_loso wrote: “This Olamide na another bad guy o, em no dey shout but he be making some super moves. Congrats to him.”

Malikdeking wrote: “He did not make any noise… Unlike our daddy G.O of noise #Fem.”