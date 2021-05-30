A young man almost died after fasting for 33 days and 33 nights for God to give him a Lamborghini, Mbare Times reports.

Mark Muradzira, a Youth Leader of Risen Saints Church in Bindura, central Zimbabwe, hid in the mountains so that no one could force him to eat. His aim was to fast for 40 days and 40 nights.

But his friends, realising his absence, looked for him and found him after 33 days in the mountains.

The 27-year-old, abnormally thin and weak, was sent to Bindura General Hospital where he is showing signs of recovery.

Muradzira’s girlfriend had told him that her dream car is a Lamborghini. But with no job and money to get the Lambo, he believed that fasting in the wilderness would urge God to come to his aid. Unfortunately, that didn’t end well.

His church leader Bishop Mawuru said it’s regrettable that he had to fast for a Lamborghini. “He should at least have fasted for a job since he is unemployed,” Bishop Mawuru said.