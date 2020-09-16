Social media users cannot keep calm over Ghanaian singer, Mildred Ashong, widely known as Eazzy‘s latest activity.

Eazzy has caused a stir on social media with her new racy video.

The video saw the singer in an African print designed bikini wear which displayed her boobs.

According to her, the video was taken just before a romantic date.

READ MORE:

With her ‘Obaa Gbemi’ song playing in the background, Miss Ashong gave off some wicked poses.

She has since earned the praises of followers who have been thrown into a frenzy mood upon sighting the video.

Watch the video below: