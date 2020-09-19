Gareth Bale has completed a sensational return to Tottenham on a loan deal.

Bale, who left Spurs for Real seven years ago, completed his medical in Madrid on Thursday, arriving in London by private jet on Friday to finalise the move which will see Spurs reportedly pay half of Bale’s £600,000-a-week wage.

Despite winning four Champions League titles, Bale’s time in the Spanish capital has soured, and has been getting worse for some time.

Manchester United reportedly considered making a move for him as a back-up option to Jadon Sancho, but they did not make an offer, even though they have tried to sign him on numerous occasions since he was at Southampton 13 years ago.