DO:

• Ensure you pay close attention to ALL of your school choices.

• Ensure that the schools are in order of preference from priority

1 to the least priority.

• Ensure that your compulsory day option is within your

catchment area where the candidate can conveniently

commute.

• Ensure that as a parent/guardian you take active interest in

your child/ward’s school choices.

• Ensure that you consult your child/ward’s teacher to obtain a realistic prospect of the child’s chances of gaining admission to a particular school.

• In the case of technical programmes, ensure that you consult the school register to verify that the schools you select offer your desired programmes.

DO NOT:

• Outsource school choices to someone without your express involvement.

• Leave school choices to an internet cafe attendant in the case of self-placement

• Assume that you can choose a school as a day student and switch to boarding upon admission.

• Assume that you can choose a less competitive programme at a school and switch to a more competitive one upon admission.

• Choose schools based on where your friends are going or what programmes they want to read.